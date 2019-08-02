Home

Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Richard E. Donlin


1931 - 2019
Richard E. Donlin Obituary

Richard E. Donlin

July 19, 1931-July 31, 2019

ROCK ISLAND, IL-Richard E. "Dick" Donlin, 88, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his home. Per his wishes, private family services will be held at a later date and inurnment will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family.

Dick was born July 19, 1931 in Rock Island, to Eva and Edgar Donlin. He graduated from Rock Island High School in 1949. Dick married Dorothy Jean Cherry on March 9, 1953. Dorothy, the love of his life, passed away in December of 2007. Dick served four years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the attack carrier, U.S.S. Leyte CVA-32. He retired from the former Iowa Illinois Gas and Electric Co. after 38 years of service. He was a lifelong member of 15th Ave. Christian Church in Rock Island. Dick enjoyed yard work, gardening, traveling, wintering in Florida, family, friends and his fellow workers.

He is survived by friend and companion, Joy Miller of Rock Island; daughters, Mary Luann Browning of Cambridge and Linda (Frank) Warren of Wyoming, MI; grandchildren, Matthew Browning of Spencer, IA, Kimberly (Shawn) Stiles of Orion, Katrina Browning of LeClaire, IA, Nicole (Mark) Koster of Grand Rapids, MI, Angela Howser of Milan and Courtney (Jake) Bockover, Byron Center, MI; 11 great grandsons; 4 great granddaughters; 1 great great grandson; 1 great great granddaughter; lifelong friend, Clair Pearson, St. Petersburg, FL and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and 12 brothers and sisters

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 2, 2019
