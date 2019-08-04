|
Helen J. Collins
May 8, 1933-July 27, 2019
DAVENPORT-Private family services for Helen J. Collins, 86, a resident of Davenport, were held Friday, August 2, 2019 at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Keeping with her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Helen passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Village Place Retirement Community, Marion, Iowa. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Helen Jeanette Gulick was born on May 8, 1933 in Vinton, Iowa, a daughter of Leo and Eunice (Clark) Gulick. She was united in marriage to Richard W. "Dick" Collins on July 2, 1959 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Vinton, Iowa. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2009 after 50 years marriage.
Helen cherished her family, and proudly told everyone about raising her 5 daughters. She was delighted when a new addition was added to her family, because she loved babies. Even her fur babies. Helen always had a family pet by her side. She enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, crocheting, gardening, a hot cup of coffee and of course, a new pair of shoes.
Memorials may be made to
Survivors include her daughters and their spouses:, Linda Lovell, Killeen, TX, Carol Berger, Vinton, IA, Kathleen Shadrick, Marion, IA, and Teresa (Eric) Court, Davenport; a son-in-law, John McElroy, Topeka, Kansas, her loving grandchildren: Heather (Mark, deceased), Meagan (Marty), Jennifer (Calvin), Jason (Cindy), Colin (Breanna), Kyle, David, Rachelle and Barry; many great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and a sister, Marilyn.
In addition to her husband, Richard, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Gloria McElroy, grandsons, Ronnie Tharp, Anthony Lovell and Elliott Court, and a great-grandson, Noah Garey. May they rest in peace.
