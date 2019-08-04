|
Ella M. Ehrecke
January 7, 1931-August 2, 2019
WALCOTT-Ella M. "Tudy" Ehrecke, 88, a resident of rural Walcott, died unexpectedly from a stroke Friday, August 2, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. A rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. with visitation following from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 6th at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. An additional visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maysville Fire Department, Camp Courageous, or Our Lady of Victory.
Ella was born January 7, 1931 in Bettendorf, the daughter of Frank and Ella (Mueller) Proske. On August 13, 1952 she married Kenneth Leo Ehrecke. He preceded her in death on August 16, 2010.
Ella worked at Sylvia's Dress Shop for 25 years. She enjoyed crocheting, baking and was known for her fruitcakes and Christmas cookie plates. Our mom was a "Mother", her passion in life being her family. She was the head of our prayer chain, always praying for and supporting us and anyone in need.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Frank (Lori) Ehrecke of Davenport, Chris Green of Long Grove, Kathy Van Maanen of Viola, Illinois, Steve (Julie) Ehrecke of Muscatine, Anne (Mike) Hunter of East Moline, and Beth (Kevin Rae) Ehrecke of Davenport; grandchildren, Joe (Liz) Ehrecke, Melissa (Mark) Heinrich, Ashley (Colin Stearman) Ehrecke, Bronson Volk, Brady Wolfe, Taylor (Austin) Larsen, Tanner Duncan, Christopher (Jenny) Green, Emily (J.B.) Ruiz, Gabriella Green, Danielle (Dustin) Waters, Vaughn (Jordan) Ehrecke, Mitchell Hunter and Andrew Hunter; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Zane Waters, Cael and Piper Ehrecke, Maizy Ehrecke, Layla Tenney, Addyson, Emma, and Aubree Green, Jackson, Jameson, and Eleanor Ruiz; siblings, Frank (Loretta) Proske, Ruth Pitts, Marge (Keith) Lilienthal, and Joan (Dale) Lilienthal; brothers-in-law, Bill (Carol) Ehrecke, and Vernon Ehrecke.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Walter Proske; and two sons-in-law, John Van Maanen and Jim Green.
Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.