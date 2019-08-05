|
Larry R. Koch
February 2, 1938-August 4, 2019
ELDRIDGE-Services to celebrate the life of Larry R. Koch, 81, a resident of Eldridge, Iowa will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church of Eldridge. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or the Disabled American Veterans. Chambers Funeral Home of Eldridge is assisting the family with arrangements.
He was born in Davenport, Iowa on February 2, 1938, the son of Victor and Hazel (Wiess) Koch McDaniel. Larry served in the U.S. Force from July 5,1956 to July 4, 1960. On November 12, 1964, he was united in marriage to Sharon (Schuster) Smiley in Peoria, Illinois. They celebrated 50 happy years of marriage in November of 2014.
In earlier years, Larry worked at 7-Up, Drewry's Beer and Hiland Potato Chips. He then went to work for Continental Baking Company (Wonder Bread) as a route salesman, retiring in 1998 after 30 years of service.
He enjoyed following all sorts of sports with North Scott and the Iowa Hawkeyes as favorites.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon; his daughters, Barbara (Jesse) Boehmer of DeWitt, Iowa and Sue (Steve) Murphy of Long Grove, Iowa; his son, Bruce (Kathy) Smiley of Davenport; his grandchildren, Nicole Sewejkis of DeWitt, Brooke (Owen) Murphy of DeWitt and Blake Murphy of Long Grove; his great-grandchildren, Carleigh Mae and Madison Gisele; and his brothers, Tom (Cheryl) Koch of Macomb, Illinois, Dennis (Lana) Koch of Mesquite, Texas and Mike (Debbie) McDaniel of Davenport.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather, Charles McDaniel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing his obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019