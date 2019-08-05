|
Shirley LaRue Keiser
May 29, 1926-July 17, 2019
CENTENNIAL, CO-Shirley "LaRue" Keiser of Centennial, Colorado formerly of Bettendorf, IA died Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Internment will be at the Rock Island Arsenal at a later date.
LaRue was born May 29th,1926 in Jayton, Texas the daughter of Charles and Emma (Ewton) Robinson. On July 27, 1958 she was united in marriage to Kenneth Elmer Keiser at the First United Methodist Church, Ft. Worth, Texas.
LaRue started her successful professional career in Texas. She worked with Consolidated Aircraft, IBM and American Trust Insurance. She was a member of The American Business Women's Association, Delta Rho Delta Sorority, National Accountants Association and the International Accounting and Statistical Association.
In Bettendorf, LaRue was a faithful member of Asbury United Methodist Church and was a member or chair of numerous church committees over the years. She was also very active in the community. She worked with Friendly House, Valley Shelter Homes, United Way and the Davenport Women's Club. LaRue also volunteered in the Bettendorf schools and served on the P.T.A.
LaRue and Ken loved to spend time with their grandkids, travel, play bridge (she was in multiple bridge groups) and read books. LaRue continued her love for bridge and reading, starting the first groups at her retirement facility in Centennial. She also developed a love for the Colorado Rockies Baseball Team. She had several favorite players over the years.
Those left to honor LaRue are her children and spouses, Kimberly & Alan Bossart of Centennial, CO, Ken & Donna Keiser Jr. of Kansas City, Missouri; her step-children and spouse, Keith Keiser of Davenport, Joyce & Fritz Prohl of Bettendorf and her son-in-law and spouse Richard & Jill Hooke in Australia; her grandchildren, Kyle, Corey (Grace) & C.J. Bossart; her step-grandchildren, Lindsay Horton, Carly Keiser, Kari Hooke, Tracy (Glenn) Green, Sally (Craig) Shore, and Katy (Luke) Harris & Emma (Nick) Leggat; her step-great grandchildren, Thomas Bach, MacKenzie & David Shore, Evelyn Harris & Coopa, Dokoda & Ella May Leggatt; and her sister Lucy Gilley.
LaRue was preceded in death by her loving husband Kenneth (2005), her step-daughter Barbara, her siblings, Charles, Harvey and John Robinson, Jane Byford, Jo King, Sally Sanford and by her parents.