|
Marilyn A. Metzger
December 23, 1931-August 4, 2019
BETTENDORF-Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Marilyn A. Metzger, 87, of Blue Grass, formerly of Bettendorf, will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 9th, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1506 Brown Street, Bettendorf. Burial will be in National Cemetery Rock Island Arsenal. The family will greet friends Thursday, from 4 to 7 pm at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, with a vigil service at 6:30 p.m.
Mrs. Metzger passed away August 4, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Marilyn Ann Peterson was born December 23, 1931 in Davenport, a daughter of Lester O. and Mina L. (Dunn) Peterson. She was a 1950 graduate from Davenport High.
Marilyn was united in marriage to Elmer Alvin Metzger on February 24, 1951 in Davenport. They were blessed with over sixty-four years of marriage prior to his passing, June 27, 2015.
She had worked at Younkers, Ardans and K's Merchandise. She was devoted to her husband and cherished her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting, crocheting blankets and sweaters, all made with loving care for family and friends.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes.
Those left to honor her memory include, a son, Michael J. (Karen) Metzger, Bettendorf, and a daughter, Julie A. (Jeff) Morrissey, Blue Grass, grandchildren, Alisha, Michael and Kevin; great grandchildren, Liam, Xavier, Dylan, Abbie, Maddie and Jack Elmer; a sister, Donna(Earl) Florence, of New Hampshire; a brother-in-law, Deacon Charles (Donna) Metzger, Bettendorf, ; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, two sisters, Shirley Peterson and Janice Duncan.
Her family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Beacon of Hope, Genesis Hospice and Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for their loving care and support.
