Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Norman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer "Arnold" Norman


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmer "Arnold" Norman Obituary

Elmer "Arnold" Norman

September 27, 1938-August 4, 2019

DAVENPORT-Elmer "Arnold" Norman, 80, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 surrounded by his family in the comfort of his own home. Funeral services will be Friday, August 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm with a visitation two hours prior. Memorials may be made to River Bend Food Bank or AARP Foundation Senior Services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Arnold was born September 27, 1938 in Centerville, Iowa to Cecil and Alice (Stevens) Norman. On February 13, 1960 he was united in marriage to his angel, Lynda Webb in Davenport, Iowa. They enjoyed fifty-nine years of marriage. He worked in circulation at the Quad City Times and later at the Leader Newspaper.

Arnold enjoyed raising and racing quarter horses. He was a member of the Iowa Quarter Horse Racing Association. Above all he loved his family and especially enjoyed his grandchildren. He was the instigator in the family mischief and often said, "Don't tell grandma" during those adventures with his grandchildren. He will be missed and never forgotten.

Those left to honor his memory include his loving wife, Lynda; children: Vicki (Brian) Guy-Plambeck and Joel (Melanie) Norman; grandchildren: Amber Guy, Eric Guy, Daniel (Hope) Guy, Andrew (Ashley) Guy, Lynda (Jeremy) Draper, Joel Guy, Andrea Guy, Cambry Gundrum, Skylar Norman and Miranda Rinas; twenty-three great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews and siblings: Gary Norman, Rita Price, Barbara Jean Wood and Diana Trivette.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Norman and sister, Beulah Trivette.

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now