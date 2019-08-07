|
|
Elmer "Arnold" Norman
September 27, 1938-August 4, 2019
DAVENPORT-Elmer "Arnold" Norman, 80, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 surrounded by his family in the comfort of his own home. Funeral services will be Friday, August 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm with a visitation two hours prior. Memorials may be made to River Bend Food Bank or AARP Foundation Senior Services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Arnold was born September 27, 1938 in Centerville, Iowa to Cecil and Alice (Stevens) Norman. On February 13, 1960 he was united in marriage to his angel, Lynda Webb in Davenport, Iowa. They enjoyed fifty-nine years of marriage. He worked in circulation at the Quad City Times and later at the Leader Newspaper.
Arnold enjoyed raising and racing quarter horses. He was a member of the Iowa Quarter Horse Racing Association. Above all he loved his family and especially enjoyed his grandchildren. He was the instigator in the family mischief and often said, "Don't tell grandma" during those adventures with his grandchildren. He will be missed and never forgotten.
Those left to honor his memory include his loving wife, Lynda; children: Vicki (Brian) Guy-Plambeck and Joel (Melanie) Norman; grandchildren: Amber Guy, Eric Guy, Daniel (Hope) Guy, Andrew (Ashley) Guy, Lynda (Jeremy) Draper, Joel Guy, Andrea Guy, Cambry Gundrum, Skylar Norman and Miranda Rinas; twenty-three great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews and siblings: Gary Norman, Rita Price, Barbara Jean Wood and Diana Trivette.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Norman and sister, Beulah Trivette.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 7, 2019