Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ross Stock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross Russell Stock


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ross Russell Stock Obituary

Ross Russell Stock

September 2, 1931-August 2, 2019

LECLAIRE-Ross Russell Stock, 87, of LeClaire, Iowa, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus in Davenport.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Glendale Cemetery in LeClaire. Memorials may be made to the family.

Russ was born September 2, 1931 in Blue Grass, Iowa, the son of George & Amanda (Rearick) Stock. He had served in the United States Marine Corps.

Russ had farmed in early years and was employed at Alcoa for over 30 years. He had also dug graves at several Scott county cemeteries for many years and had also landscaped and concrete work. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and loved the company of his grandchildren.

Those left to honor his memory include his children, Chris Stock-Johnston of Davenport and her children, Eric, Jamie and Kristen, Tim (Nancy) Stock of Bettendorf and his children, Ty and Rebecca, Holly (Ray) Maier of Lodi, Wisconsin, Todd (Linda) Nevins of Hillsdale, Illinois and James Ray Jr. of LeClaire; and his great-granddaughter, Zoey

Russ was preceded in death by his soulmate of forty-four years, Bonnie J. Ray on July 6, 2019; his parents; sixteen brothers and sisters; and his grandson, Nicholas.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Russ' obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ross's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now