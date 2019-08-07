|
Ross Russell Stock
September 2, 1931-August 2, 2019
LECLAIRE-Ross Russell Stock, 87, of LeClaire, Iowa, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus in Davenport.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Glendale Cemetery in LeClaire. Memorials may be made to the family.
Russ was born September 2, 1931 in Blue Grass, Iowa, the son of George & Amanda (Rearick) Stock. He had served in the United States Marine Corps.
Russ had farmed in early years and was employed at Alcoa for over 30 years. He had also dug graves at several Scott county cemeteries for many years and had also landscaped and concrete work. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and loved the company of his grandchildren.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Chris Stock-Johnston of Davenport and her children, Eric, Jamie and Kristen, Tim (Nancy) Stock of Bettendorf and his children, Ty and Rebecca, Holly (Ray) Maier of Lodi, Wisconsin, Todd (Linda) Nevins of Hillsdale, Illinois and James Ray Jr. of LeClaire; and his great-granddaughter, Zoey
Russ was preceded in death by his soulmate of forty-four years, Bonnie J. Ray on July 6, 2019; his parents; sixteen brothers and sisters; and his grandson, Nicholas.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 7, 2019