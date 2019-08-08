Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
First Evangelical Free Church
3321 7th St.
Moline, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel L. "Danny" Brown


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel L. "Danny" Brown Obituary

Daniel "Danny" L. Brown

August 1, 1971-August 7, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Daniel "Danny" L. Brown, 48, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, Rock Island. Services will be 10 am Saturday at First Evangelical Free Church, 3321 7th St., Moline. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of First Evangelical Free Church or Youth Hope, both of Moline.

Danny was born in Moline on August 1, 1971, a son of Richard D. and Diane F. Witney Brown.

Danny was a member of First Evangelical Free Church, Moline.

Those left to cherish his memory include his father and step-mother, Richard and Shirley Brown, Rock Island; siblings, David Brown, Burlington, KY, Debra Brown, Rock Island, Richard Brown Jr, Rock Island, Denise (Roger) Olson, Grant, Minn. and Dawn (Patrick) Boozer, Dandridge, Tenn.; step-brother, Mark Fredericksen; step-sisters, Karen (Alex) Tyndall and Vicki Fredericksen; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Diane Brown.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now