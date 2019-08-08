Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. Ray


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan M. Ray Obituary

Joan M. Ray

August 15, 1944-August 7, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Joan M. Ray, 74, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at UPH-Trinity, Rock Island.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

Joan was born on August 15, 1944, in Rock Island, the daughter of Ralph and Dorothy (Smith) Laing. She married Gary A. Ray on July 31, 1982 at Longview Park, Rock Island, he preceded her in the death on April 19, 2014. Joan worked in the administration/medical records department at Illini Hospital until her retirement. She enjoyed NASCAR, playing games, collecting items, and traveling.

Joan is survived by her son, Douglas (Deborah) Sales, Rock Island, grandchildren, Michelle, Thomas, and Tyrelle Richardson, all of Rock Island, and Antonio Ankums, AL; great grandchildren, Adon Richardson, Zaelin Johnson, and Eliaz Johnson; nieces, Teresa (Don) Ware, Joy Rosenow, and Karen (Mike) Walters; and nephews, Roger Laing, Brad Pierson, Todd (Kelly) Laing, Ralph Laing, Jeremy Laing, and Morgan (Lisa) Laing. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Phillips; and brothers, Tom and R. Pete Laing.

Online condolences may be left to Joan's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now