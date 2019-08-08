|
Carl A. Weber
December 16, 1942-August 4, 2019
DAVENPORT-Carl A. Weber, 76, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, August 12, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Carl was born December 16, 1942 in Davenport, Iowa to George and Lela (Gregory) Weber. He was the first class to graduate for Davenport Central High School. He worked at Purina for many years.
Carl earned many trophies in the twenty-five years he bowled. He enjoyed country dancing, listening to music and loved going to local stock car races. Carl even raced at Cordova and visited Bristol, and Michigan International Speedway. He was a huge Jeff Gordon fan as well as an avid Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeye's fan. Carl enjoyed having a good time at Jeno's Tap. He loved family trips to the mountains in Tennessee and Colorado.
Carl was a member of Trinity Cathedral since his confirmation 1954. He was known for his kindness and willingness to support and help anyone in need.
Those left to honor his memory include his daughter, Yvonne (Rodney) Abbott; son, Ricky Weber; grandchildren: Anthony Larsen (Mariah Billings), Katelynn Larsen, and Justin (Teryn) Weber; great grandchildren: Savanna Billings, Easton Weber and Quinn Weber and sibling, Agnes French.
In addition to his parents Carl was preceded in death by his siblings, George F. Weber, Jr. and Lucille Carlson.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 8, 2019