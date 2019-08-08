|
Betty M. Kline
August 6, 2019
DAVENPORT- Betty M. Kline, 92, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Kahl Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 2 PM at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Visitation will begin at 1 PM until time of service. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park following the service. Memorials in Betty's name may be made to Genesis Hospice.
Betty was born in 1926 to Delbert and Bessie Olmsted in Davenport, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Leo F. Kline on February 14, 1943 in Kahoka, Missouri; he preceded her in death on March 28, 1997. Betty was a manager at Elliott Cleaners for many years. She was an active member at Christ United Methodist Church, Davenport; a member of the Women's Auxiliary Post #828; and the Rock Island Conservation Club. Betty enjoyed spending evenings around the campfire with a good Old Fashion in hand; and crocheting and knitting a wide variety of different projects for both family and local charities. She was an avid volunteer with many organizations around the Quad Cities; she loved holiday baking with her grandchildren, but above all else, she loved to be with her family.
Those left to honor Betty's memory are her children: Ralph (Regina D'alton) Kline, David (Andrea) Kline, Steven (Mary) Kline, Dena (Mark) Miller, Rhea (Brad) Grubbs; her son-in-law Dennis Nagel; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-five great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; daughter, Sally Nagel; granddaughter Michelle Nagel; brother, Ralph Olmsted; and sister Wilma Walters.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 8, 2019