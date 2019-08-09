|
Brian L. Cronkleton
July 11, 1979-August 6, 2019
DAVENPORT-A time to gather and celebrate the life of Brian L. Cronkleton, 40, of Davenport, will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. Keeping with Brian's wishes, there will be no services and cremation will take place following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to establish a fund for Brian's sons.
Brian passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, following complications of type 1 diabetes. He was surrounded by family and friends at the time of his passing.
Brian Lawrence Cronkleton was born on July 11, 1979 in Davenport, the son of James B. "J.B." and Priscilla (Huffman) Cronkleton. Brian graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in history. He earned a masters in education from Western Illinois and was currently working towards a second masters in counseling.
Brian was united in marriage to Jamie K. Jacobs on August 25, 2007 at Bass Street Landing in Moline. Together they brought Cohen and Devin into this world. Brian cherished his boys and enjoyed taking them along with Jamie on adventures to nowhere; they just got in the car and drove. He also enjoyed taking the boys fishing and spending Saturday mornings volunteering at the food bank. Brian shared his love of music with Devin rocking him to sleep with his favorite artists and loved coaching Cohen at East Little League these past summers. "That's one Bah."
This past June, Brian finished his 11th year teaching at Smart Intermediate School. Brian was a big believer and advocate for the Davenport Public Schools of which he was a proud product. He had a unique way of connecting with every young adult he came in contact with, and was a favorite teacher of many students. Brian coached football and girls and boys basketball at Smart. He was greatly loved and respected and was looking forward to helping and establishing relationships with students this coming school year as a counselor at Sudlow Intermediate School.
Brian radiated kindness and his sense of humor made laughter around him common. Whether you knew him as a Brian, Guy, Mr. Cronkleton, Cronk, or Cronkie, he is a man most looked up to, not because of being 6 foot 4 inches, but because he was a man of high character, a role model for all. He was extremely bright and enjoyed sharing his love of reading with his boys by taking numerous trips to the library. Brian was a great fan of the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bears, Iowa Hawkeyes, and the music of the Beatles. He was also an avid and enthusiastic recycler!
Those left to cherish Brian's memory are his wife, Jamie, sons, Cohen and Devin, parents: J.B. and Priscilla (Huffman) Cronkleton, all of Davenport; sisters, Emily Cronkleton, Thailand, and Amy Cronkleton, Oakland, California; mothers-in-law and fathers-in-law, Teri and Zac Beard and Ken and Tammy Jacobs all of Davenport; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jenn and Chad Chamberlin, niece and nephew, Merin and Connor Chamberlin, uncle and aunt, Rich and Kim Huffman, and cousins: Lizzy and Mark; and the entire extended Cronkleton family. Brian also leaves behind many close and dedicated friends who are more like family along with his feline crony, Coy and canine buddy, Roxie.
Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, James E. and Lorraine Cronkleton and Donald and Dessah Huffman, and his canine pal, Patton, who passed earlier this year.
The Cronkleton Family would like to thank everyone who has been "Batting for Brian" these past two months and for their continued love and support.
Online remembrances may be expressed by visiting Brian's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com