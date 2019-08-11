Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Jacquie A. Wellendorf


1944 - 2019
Jacquie A. Wellendorf Obituary

Jacquie A. Wellendorf

July 18, 1944-June 23, 2019

DAVENPORT-Jacquie A. Wellendorf, 74, of Phoenix, formerly of Davenport, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones, after a short but brave battle with cancer.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Jacqueline Ann Mulligan was born July 18, 1944 in Davenport, a daughter of Jack "Muggs" and Katie (Daveronas) Mulligan.

Jacquie graduated from Assumption High School. Jacquie married Merwyn "Butch" Wellendorf on February 2, 1963. He preceded her in death August 24, 2004.

Jacquie enjoyed card clubs, bowling and boating in her younger years, the annual family trip to Lake of the Ozarks, and traveling with her kids in recent years. Jacquie loved her grandkids and spending time with the love of her life-her dog Sassy.

Jacquie worked at Wallpapers to Go in Davenport and Phoenix for many years, she was a huge help in running the family business Wellendorf Heating and Air. Her biggest joy was raising her 5 children, and along with Butch raised 5 of her siblings, when her parents passed away. Jacquie will be dearly missed by her friends and family, as she was the "Rock that held us together".

Survivors include her children; Kim (Jay) Bealer, Susie (Drew) Zanga, Curt (Michelle) Wellendorf, Amy (Curtis) Hoekstra; grandchildren Jennifer, Drew, Dylan, CJ, Hannah, Cooper, Steele, Lincoln, Rocky and Laney; a great grandchild Dawson; her siblings Linda (Lutch) Mulligan, Kathy (Al) Winslow, Tom (Adele) Mulligan, Anne Mulligan, and Mimi (Billy) McCubbin, and many loving nieces and nephews that loved her like a Grandma. She will also be terribly missed by her special pup Sassy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her son Matthew Wellendorf, who passed away in March 2019, and her brothers Mike and PJ. May they rest in peace.

Online remembrances at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 11, 2019
