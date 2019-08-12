|
|
Emma Jean Russell
March 25, 1930-August 10, 2019
SILVIS-Emma Jean Russell, 89, a resident of New Perspectives Living in Silvis, formerly of Cordova, IL, died on Saturday August 10, 2019. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM at the Gibson-Bode Funeral Home in Port Byron on Wednesday August 14th, with services being held on Thursday at the Cordova Baptist Church at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at the Cordova Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Cordova Baptist Church.
Emma Jean was born March 25, 1930 in Davenport Iowa, the daughter of Floyd and Lois (Tew) Robinson. She grew up in Cordova and graduated from Cordova High School, where she met her future husband Leon and also graduated as the class valedictorian. She attended Iowa State University and graduated with a degree in Home Economics Education in 1952. While at Iowa State University she was active in youth church group, various home economics activities and worked on the yearbook. She married Leon Russell on June 14, 1952 in Ames Iowa at the First Baptist Church. Emma Jean returned home to teach Home Economics at Cordova High School in the fall of 1952. Emma Jean was a life-long member of the Cordova Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and also served as organist and pianist. She was very active in the American Baptist Women, serving both locally and as a regional president. She was also a 4-H leader for over 20 years. She served as a board member for the American Cancer Society and volunteered for numerous fund drives. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and touched the lives of so many people. She was greatly loved and will be missed.
Emma Jean is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Craig (Lynn) Russell, Dublin, OH, and Blake (Jan) Russell of Arlington Heights, IL; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Larry and Linda Russell of Fulton, IL; grandsons Nicholas of Dublin, OH, Alex of Albuquerque, NM, Nathaniel of Arlington Heights, IL, and granddaughter, Maryn of Arlington Heights, IL; brother-in-law Jess Boone; sister-in-law Judith Marshall and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Leon; brother, Bruce Marshall and sister, Geraldean Boone. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 12, 2019