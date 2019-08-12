|
|
Dennis G. Mathews
September 1, 1946-August 9, 2019
ROCK ISLAND-Dennis G. Mathews, 72, of Rock Island, Ill., passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at home.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Burial, with military honors presented by Moline American Legion Post 246, will be at National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Rock Island County or Greater Illinois Chapter of the National M.S. Society.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 12, 2019