McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Florence E. DeFrates


1930 - 2019
Florence E. DeFrates Obituary

Florence E. "Flo" DeFrates

January 2, 1930-August 10, 2019

BETTENDORF-Florence E. "Flo" DeFrates, 89, of Bettendorf, Iowa died on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Unity Point in Bettendorf.

Services to celebrate her life will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, August 16, 2019 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Living Lands & Waters.

She was born in Ft. Madison, Iowa January 2, 1930, the daughter of Mel and Florence (Cullen) Perry. On August 26, 1949, she married Gerrell L. DeFrates in Ft. Madison. He preceded her in death on February 17, 2004.

Florence began employment as a telephone operator for the former Northwestern Bell Telephone Company and retired as the Employment Supervisor after 30 years of faithful service.

She enjoyed traveling, an occasional visit to the gambling boats and fishing. Flo also loved bowling, was a dedicated fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and was an avid reader.

Those left to honor her memory include her son, Jerry (Mary) DeFrates of Bettendorf; her grandchildren, Nichol (John) Fogle of Hannibal, Missouri, Amber DeFrates of Davenport, Iowa and Doug (Allison) DeFrates in Virginia; her great-grandchildren. Kaitlyn, Adrianna, Robby, Mekhia, Octavian, Avani, Aria, Olivia, Drake, Haylee and Jackson; her great-great-grandson, Jermain; her step-granddaughter, Jessica; her step-great-grandchildren, Shelby, Leah, Joe, Gavin and Greyson; her sister, Dina Slee of Muscatine, Iowa; her brother, Mike Perry of Sperry, Iowa; and her former daughter-in-law, Nan Eickstaedt of East Moline, Illinois.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Jordan DeFrates-Martens; her brothers, Gerry, Pat and Manfred Perry; and an infant sister.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing her obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
