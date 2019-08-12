Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Bettendorf, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna M. McDonald


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna M. McDonald Obituary

Donna M. McDonald

September 22, 1924-August 10, 2019

BETTENDORF-Donna M. McDonald, 94, of Bettendorf passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her residence.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the .

Donna was born September 22, 1924 in Ottumwa, Iowa, daughter of Floyd and Marie (Murphy) Stump. In 1942, she graduated from Ottumwa Heights High School. On June 6, 1946, she married Ernest Carol "Mac" McDonald in Ottumwa. Donna worked in the clerical department at John Morrell & Co. and United Way. She played the organ at Sacred Heart Church, Ottumwa. She was a member of the PTA at Sacred Heart Schools in Ottumwa, PTA at Anne G. Wilson School in Ottumwa, Wa-Hanka Women's Club, and also of a women's golf league. She enjoyed watching golf tournaments, even after Carol's death. Donna loved to cook and was fond of anything sweet. Above all, she was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed attending all of her children's and grandchildren's sporting events.

Those left to honor her memory are her daughter, Mary (Terry) Nelson of Bettendorf; sons, Mike (Gayle) McDonald of Williamsburg, Virginia, Joe (Darcy) McDonald of Horicon, Wisconsin; sister, Delores Mottet of Ottumwa; brother and sister-in-law, David McDonald, Josie (Charles) Owsley, all of Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Amy) McDonald, Kelli (Jason) Boyle, Seth (Jessie) McDonald, Jessica (Dan) Cole, Zach (Kaylyn) Nelson, Shannon (Greg) Lehman, Taryn (fiancé, Chase Bromwell) Nelson; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, and a dear aunt, Agnes Murphy.

Online condolences may be shared with Donna's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now