Interment
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Elm Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Princeton, IA
Mildred Larson


1920 - 2019
Mildred Larson Obituary

Mildred Larson

October 1, 1920-August 10, 2019

EVANSTON, IL-Mildred Larson, age 98, of Evanston, IL (formerly of Moline, IL). Beloved daughter of the late Enoch and Albia Larson nee Linden. Loving sister of the late Doris (the late Carl Schultz) and the late Margaret (the late Eldon Stevenson). Dear aunt of Susan Schultz, Gene Dworak, and Thomas Stevenson and Carolyn Koncilja (nee Stevenson). Fond grand aunt to Christopher, Michael, and Alex.

Millie spent many years working for International Harvester, and many more wonderful years as an assistant to the late Tom Rogers (Thomas Rogers Company/Investments). She is remembered fondly and will be missed by anyone whose life she touched.

Interment Thursday, August 15, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Elm Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Princeton, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 13, 2019
