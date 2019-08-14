Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Davenport, IA
View Map
Marjorie J. Jorgensen


1921 - 2019
Marjorie J. Jorgensen Obituary

Marjorie J. Jorgensen

August 7, 1921-August 9, 2019

BETTENDORF- Marjorie J. Jorgensen, 98, of Bettendorf, Iowa, formerly a long-time resident of Davenport, Iowa passed away peacefully at home on August 9, 2019 surrounded by family.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Davenport, Iowa with burial at Davenport Memorial Park. A luncheon at Trinity Lutheran Church will immediately follow the funeral.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Runge Mortuary, Davenport, Iowa.

Marjorie Janice Jorgensen was born August 7, 1921, daughter of Clifford and Pauline Martin, in LeClaire, Iowa. She married Louis W. Jorgensen on June 16, 1946 and they resided in Davenport in the home he built where they raised their three children. He preceded her in death in 1995.

Marjorie attended Davenport Schools and graduated Busselle School of Cosmetology in 1941. She worked at the Davenport Permanent Wave Shop and later worked out of her home as a hairdresser.

Marjorie loved life, enjoying it with family and friends. She had a beautiful smile and a wonderful sense of humor. She enjoyed bowling with the Monday Go Go Girls, was a member of ABWA, and worked as a floral designer at the Bokay Flower Shop. She was famous for her potato salad and other deli favorites prepared for Martin's Market, owned and operated by her parents.

Survivors include her children, Craig (Vonnie) Jorgensen, Davenport, Pamela McLaughlin, New Jersey and Nancy Rizzo, Bettendorf, where she resided. She had seven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.

Marjorie was a life-long member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Her favorite hymn was "How Great Thou Art".

Memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church's Youth Program.

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 14, 2019
