Vernon (Vern) Leroy Hintze
October 28, 1920-August 9, 2019
Vernon (Vern) Leroy Hintze passed away on 9 August 2019 at the age of 98.
Vern, the son of John and Elizabeth (Meier) Hintze was born October 28, 1920 in Davenport, Iowa and graduated from Central High School in 1940. He moved to Des Moines, Iowa in 1946 after serving in the US Army (1942-46) in Alaska and Aleutian Islands during World War II. Vern graduated from Drake University in January 1949, and earned his Certified Public Account (CPA) certification in 1950. Vern worked for several firms before retiring in 1986 from Stone Container Corporation as a Controller. Vern married Dolores K. Whistler, his high school sweet heart, on January 9, 1944 while on leave during WWII. Two sons, Kenneth and Gary were born of this marriage.
Vern was a member of a number of organizations: Life member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars, Post 9127, 79 years with the Roosevelt Masonic Lodge #626, Davenport, IA, 50 plus years with the National Association of Accountants, Scottish Rite Masons, Za-Ga-Zig Shrine and American Legion, Post #663. He was also a member at Acanthus Lodge #632, Golden K Kiwanis and High 12 Masonic Club. He was a charter member of the National World War II Museum.
Vern enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing his trombone in several bands, traveling in the US and Europe. He was a Drake and Iowa Hawkeye fan. Vern was particularly proud of conceiving and organizing the Iowa All Military Veterans Band in 1996.
Vern was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Dolores, his parents and two brothers, Kenneth and Raymond. He is survived by his two sons, Kenneth (Patricia) of Cincinnati, OH and Gary (Debra) of Ames, IA. Also, surviving is a grandson Brian Hintze of Urbandale, IA and his two children, Nathan and Grace Hintze. Step grand children include: Scott (Mary) Boehl of Cincinnati, OH and Erin (Tom) Bogenski of Saylorville, IA, and Marc (Logan) Life of Atlanta, GA. Step great-grandchildren include: Shelby Nungester, Megan and Madison Boehl, all of Cincinnati OH, Tenley and Sayler RIcherson, Brecken and Willow Bogenski of Saylorville, IA and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, Shrine Cripple Children's Hospital or a . The family wishes to thank the members of Calvin Community for their loving care.