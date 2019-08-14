|
Thomas F. Corry
October 11, 1946-August 11, 2019
AURORA, IL-Thomas F. Corry, 72, of Aurora, IL, formerly of Davenport, passed away on August 11, 2019 in Aurora. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Runge Mortuary, Davenport. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial with military honors will take place at National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Memorials may be made in his honor to the Friendly House, Davenport. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Thomas was born October 11, 1946 in Davenport, to Louis and Margaret (Grachek) Corry. He served in the U.S. Navy on a swift boat (Costal Division 16) during the Vietnam War. On October 21, 1978, he married Patricia Smith in Rock Island. He became an electrician, a field which he loved, and was a proud member of Local Union 145 in Moline.
Thomas was active in his church, Calvary Church of Naperville. He served his church on numerous foreign missions including to Ireland, Prague, and Jerusalem, using his crafts and skills to help others. He enjoyed hard work and kept busy with various projects including working in the garage, roofing, and working on cars. He was skilled in woodworking and restoring antique furniture. He was proud to finally fulfill his dream of buying and owning a Harley-Davidson. Above all, family and church came first for Thomas. He loved his children and was a devoted husband.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Patricia; children, Jennifer Corry, Richard (Laura) Worley, Christie Corry, Jamie (Josh) DeVilbiss, Scott (Erin) Corry, Lori (Sheryl) Ellingson, and Suzanna (Rob) Evans; five grandsons, nine granddaughters, six great-grandchildren; and brother, Raymond (Jeanie) Corry. He was preceded in death by his parents.