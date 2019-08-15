Home

Thomas Joseph Duncan


1950 - 2019
Thomas Joseph Duncan Obituary

Thomas J. Dugan

December 26, 1950-August 12, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Thomas J. Dugan (Retired MSG), 68, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family. A 20 year U.S. Army veteran who spent his career in Special Forces and as a Huey Medivac Pilot. His time in the military took him and his family to Ft. Devens, Monterey, CA (DLI School), Panama, Ft. Rucker, Ft. Benning, Key West and Germany, where he retired in 1990.

Thomas was born on December 26, 1950 in Rock Island, IL to the late John and Betty Dugan.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Margaret "Peggy" Dugan; daughter, Karrie Ring (Alan); sons, John Dugan (Jennifer), Michael Dugan; grandsons, Conner and Hunter Ring and Caleb Dugan; granddaughter, Caitlyn Dugan; sister, Mary D. Seymour; and a niece, Audra Martin.

Services will be held at the Rock Island Arsenal, IL at a later date. Pastor Jim Corbitt (USARMY Ret.) will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the Cape Fear Valley Cancer Center.

Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301

Online condolence may be made to www.jerniganwarren.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 15, 2019
