Ella Josephine Cedillo
May 21, 1927-August 13, 2019
DAVENPORT-Ella Josephine Cedillo, 92, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Davenport. Burial will be held at Fairmont Cemetery, Davenport. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, Iowa.
Ella was born May 21, 1927, in Seymour, Missouri, the daughter of Jess and Oma Jane (Young) Cummins. On November 30, 1990, she was united in marriage to Antonio Cedillo. Ella worked for Lusk Candy Company for 20 years and Tony's Country Palace both in Davenport. She enjoyed reading and playing poker with her family at family gatherings.
Ella is survived and lovingly remembered by her children, Jane (Dick) Jackson, Richard (Donna) Daniels, and Johnny (Susan) Daniels; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and brother, J.D. (Sandy) Cummins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Leo Daniels and Antonio Cedillo; two children, Jimmy (David) Daniels and Kathy Louise Wogomon; five brothers and sisters; and grandson, David Albert Broughton.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 16, 2019