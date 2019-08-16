Home

Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Ella Josephine Cedillo


1927 - 2019
Ella Josephine Cedillo Obituary

Ella Josephine Cedillo

May 21, 1927-August 13, 2019

DAVENPORT-Ella Josephine Cedillo, 92, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Davenport. Burial will be held at Fairmont Cemetery, Davenport. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, Iowa.

Ella was born May 21, 1927, in Seymour, Missouri, the daughter of Jess and Oma Jane (Young) Cummins. On November 30, 1990, she was united in marriage to Antonio Cedillo. Ella worked for Lusk Candy Company for 20 years and Tony's Country Palace both in Davenport. She enjoyed reading and playing poker with her family at family gatherings.

Ella is survived and lovingly remembered by her children, Jane (Dick) Jackson, Richard (Donna) Daniels, and Johnny (Susan) Daniels; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and brother, J.D. (Sandy) Cummins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Leo Daniels and Antonio Cedillo; two children, Jimmy (David) Daniels and Kathy Louise Wogomon; five brothers and sisters; and grandson, David Albert Broughton.

Please share a memory of Ella at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 16, 2019
