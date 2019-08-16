Home

Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
Nancy L. Thobe


1929 - 2019
Nancy L. Thobe Obituary

Nancy L. Thobe

August 10, 2019

DAVENPORT-Nancy L. Thobe, 89, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, August 10 ,2019 at the Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport. Funeral services honoring Nancy will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:30am at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Visitation will begin at 9:30am. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials in Nancy's name may be made to .

Nancy was born in 1929, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Flora (Ehlert) Leese. She was united in marriage to James G. Thobe on June 11, 1958 in Davenport, Iowa; he preceded her in death on June 16, 1998. Nancy worked at HH Cleaveland Agency in Rock Island, Illinois for 26 years. She also worked at Flowers by Jerri after retiring.

Nancy enjoyed taking various bus trips to different casinos and playing slots with her many friends. She loved to play cards and other various card games as well. When she wasn't traveling with her friends to casinos, Nancy was traveling to local shops to find different unique and antique items to collect.

Nancy is survived by many nieces, nephews, and special friends. She was preceded in death by her husband James, her parents, brother Richard (Virginia) Leese, two special nieces, Dallia Leese and Jill McGuire, nephew, Richard Leese, Jr. and her cat Lucky.

Online condolences may be made to Nancy's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 16, 2019
