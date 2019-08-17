|
|
Eugene C. Miller
February 4, 1930-August 16, 2019
CLINTON-Eugene C. Miller, 89, of Clinton passed away peacefully under loving hospice and family care, Friday, August 16, 2019 at The Alverno – Clinton.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory. Burial will be in the Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandchildren: Aaron Miller, Kevin Miller, Brad Miller, Jeff Miller, Maia Paul, Bret Guilliams, Illian Mooney and Jake Mooney. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 am until the service hour at the funeral home.
Eugene Charles Miller was born February 4, 1930 in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Charles and Stella (Latham) Miller. He married Nellie Darsidan; she passed away April 15, 1954. He later married Frances McClelland Perryman on April 24, 1965; she preceded him in death on July 31, 2007.
Gene worked for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad for 41 years; retiring in 1989. He loved working for the railroad and was very proud of his career. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Clinton and past member of the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed Horse and Stock Car races and was a sports enthusiast. He was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs.
Gene is survived by his three loving children: Eugene "Nick" (Chere) Miller of Clinton, Rozanne Guilliams of Clinton and Debbie Perryman Parker of Camanche; eight grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; one brother: Marvin Manning of Miles, Iowa; three sisters: June Roling of Colorado, Linda Ralston of Monmouth, Iowa, and Zeta Vroman of Moline, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his two wives and his son-in-law Douglas Parker.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 17, 2019