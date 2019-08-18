Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wendt Funeral Home - Moline
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL 61265
(309)764-6781
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wendt Funeral Home - Moline
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL 61265
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Wendt Funeral Home - Moline
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL 61265
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia L. Bennett


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia L. Bennett Obituary

Patricia L. Bennett

February 7, 1929-August 15, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Patricia L. Bennett, forever 39, of Rock Island, IL, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at UnityPoint Trinity Medical Center in Rock Island.

Services will be held Thursday, August 22nd, at 1:00 p.m., at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, with a one-hour visitation prior to services, starting at noon. Inurnment will be at National Cemetery on Arsenal Island, Rock Island.

Memorials may be made to QC PAWS.

Patricia was born February 7, 1929, in Moline, daughter of Edmund and Vivian (Darnell) VanDeMoortel. On January 31, 1953, in Rock Island, she married Virgil Max Bennett, who preceded her in death on January 6, 2016.

Patty graduated with the Moline High School Class of 1947. In her early years, she was a beautician at the prestigious Eddie Walter Salon. She then elected to stay home when her daughter was born and became a wonderful mother and homemaker. Patty loved spending her summers at the Lindsey Park Yacht Club and boating on the Mississippi River with her family. She and her husband wintered in Scottsdale, AZ for over 40 years.

Survivors include her daughter, Mary Jane (Thomas) Newenham of Rock Island; her granddaughter, Alexandra Newenham, whom she adored, of Rock Island; several nieces and nephews; and Robbie Blahnik-Contreras, whom she considered a second daughter.

In addition to Max, her husband of 62 years, and her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bruce and Jack VanDeMoortel.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now