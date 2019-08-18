|
|
Carol J. Swearinger
September 18, 1946-August 16, 2019
DAVENPORT-Carol J. Swearinger, 72, of Davenport, formerly of Girard, IL, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Davenport. Visitation will be 4-7pm Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport. Per Mrs. Swearinger's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded following visitation. Memorials may be made to the family.
Carol Jean Sumpter was born September 18, 1946 in Carlinville, Illinois, a daughter of Roy Charles and Mary June (Clark) Sumpter. She was united in marriage to Richard Lee Swearinger on August 1, 1963. He preceded her in death September 17, 2008.
Carol worked as an assembler at Bendix-Litton-Cobham for 40 years. She enjoyed reading and was known for baking and decorating cakes and Christmas Cookies. She loved her cats and spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish Carol's memory include her children: son, Chuck Swearinger, Davenport daughter, Cindy (Steve) Lowder, Davenport and step-daughter, Christina Swearinger, California; and brother, Gary (Sharon) Sumpter, Petersburg, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Richard, and brothers, Lloyd "Lee" Pratt and James Pratt.
Online remembrances may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com .
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 18, 2019