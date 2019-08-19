|
|
Kathleen P. Adams
October 3, 1930-August 15, 2019
DAVENPORT-Kathleen P. Adams, 88, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Crossroads Independent Baptist Church, 21141 Scott Park Rd. Davenport, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Memorials may be made to the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Kathleen was born October 3, 1930, in Vernon, Alabama, to Travis and Floyce (Jenkins) Price. She married Olen Adams on June 24, 1950. They went on to enjoy 57 years of marriage until his passing in November, 2007. She worked alongside her husband in the ministry, but she would say her primary role was as a wife and mother.
Kathleen enjoyed cooking, shopping and sharing her faith with others. She was very committed to her family, her church, and her Saviour.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kathy (David) Wellman of Davenport and Patty (Jack) Rominger of Yorba Linda, California; grandchildren, Tara Wellman and Sheldon Wellman of Davenport, Doug (Courtney) Rominger of North Hollywood, California, and Curtis (Ashley) Rominger of Lake Forest, California.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her siblings.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 19, 2019