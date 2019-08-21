|
|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Fangman
December 28, 1927-August 19, 2019
PEORIA-Jacqueline "Jackie" Fangman. Age 91. of Peoria, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at 3:45 a.m. at her residence. She was born Dec. 28, 1927 in Moline, IL to Ward and Stella (Ligino) Malcolm. She was an honor roll graduate in 1945 from United Township High School in East Moline and was proud to be voted Homecoming Queen. She first married Harry Schilling on Nov. 16, 1947 in East Moline. He passed away March 7, 1975 in East Peoria. She later married Charles Fangman on July 14, 1980 in Peoria. He passed away April 28, 2013 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Jean Malcolm and one great-grandson, Lucas Hendrickson. Survivors include her children: Jeff (Bonnie) Schilling of Lafayette, IL, Dan (Kim) Schilling of Edwards, IL, Scott (Teresa) Schilling of East Peoria, Kristine (Tony) Dinkins of Washington, seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, and one brother, Gary (Jan) Malcom of Jackson, Wisconsin. Jackie worked at Caterpillar, Inc. retiring in 1983. She was on the Caterpillar bowling and golf leagues. She also sang with the Belles of Harmony Chorus. She was of the Methodist Faith, member of Mt. Hawley Country Club, played on various golf leagues in Peoria for over 30 years, and volunteered for the Proctor Service League. Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria. Memorials may be made to the . You may view Jackie's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 21, 2019