Christopher J Gegenheimer
May 2, 1960-August 4, 2019
DAVENPORT-Christopher John Gegenheimer passed away at his home in Davenport, Iowa on 4 August 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2:30p.m. on 30 August 2019 Rock Island Arsenal National Veteran's Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com
Chris was born on 2 May 1960 in New Orleans, LA to Charles Marvin Gegenheimer, Sr. and Mary Francis Powers. He worked at Rock Island Arsenal Army Community Service for the last 6 years. He was retired from the U.S. Army on 2008 with 21 years of Active Duty Service to include serving in the Gulf War. He worked for Army Community Service at Fort Hood, TX and Rock Island Arsenal, IL in many capacities from 2008 until his death. His 33 years of service was dedicated to the mission of helping Service Members and their Families.
Chris was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He loved spending time with his dog Sophie. Chris loved listening to music, he always had some tunes playing, Louisiana cuisine, and SiFi cinema. Despite what he would tell you he loved Christmas (Bah Humbug). He hated green food (veggies) and was not a fan of sweets with the exception of Sippi's Bread Pudding.
Those left to cherish Chris' memory are his children Sarah Harris, Reid Gegenheimer, and Ryan Fitch . Brother to Elizabeth Lamartina, Thomas and Daniel Gegenheimer, Mary (Susie) Major, Cindy Johnson, and Victoria Bush.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents Charles ,Mary Frances and Charles Gegenheimer Jr.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the owners and staff at Sippi's Bar and Grill and Rock Island Arsenal Army Community Service for all of their help during this difficult time.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 26, 2019