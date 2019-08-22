|
Joan Smith
June 29, 1930-August 21, 2019
DEWITT-Joan Smith, 89, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
She was born June 29, 1930, in Clinton to Ralph and Susan (Mosher) Rutledge and was a graduate of Clinton High School. Joan married Fred Smith, September 2, 1951, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Grand Mound. In addition to being a homemaker, Joan also worked as a secretary and retail clerk at various DeWitt businesses.
She was a longtime and active member of Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt and Grace Lutheran Women. Joan served her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as librarian and recording financial secretary and volunteered in many other ways. She also belonged to Ci-Ed Women's Federated Club. Joan knitted hundreds of baby caps for the hospitals over the years. She enjoyed reading, flowers and attending her grandchildren's activities.
Surviving are her husband, Fred; children, Craig Smith, DeWitt and Susan (Brian) Klever, Long Grove; grandchildren, Melanie (Curt) Westphal, Nick (Amy VenHorst) Smith, Melissa (Jeremy) Klingaman, Emily (Bill) Gronewold, Matt (Robyn) Klever, Andrew Klever and Laura Klever; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Hudson Westphal, Kailynn, Liam, Ryland and Harper Klingaman, Jase and Jaxon Gronewold, Tayton, Kyson Meyer and Archer Klever.
Preceding Joan in death were her parents; a son, Dean; a brother, Harold Rutledge and a sister, Zeta Seymour.
Visitation will be at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, with a service at 11:00 a.m. in the church. The Rev. Eric Obermann and the Rev. Robert Bartel will officiate with interment at Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church or Bethesda Lutheran Communities.
The family would like to thank all those who helped with Joan's caregiving in the last few years.
Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.