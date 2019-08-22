|
|
Elberta Steckel
September 5, 1922-Saturday, July 27, 2019
MADISON, WI-Elberta Steckel, 96, of Madison, WI, formerly of Davenport died on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the University of Wisconsin Hospitals, Madison. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary assisted the family with arrangements.
Elberta Irene Riepe was born on September 5, 1922 in Henry County, IA, the daughter of Walter and Anna Fay (Grinstead) Riepe. Following her graduation from Iowa State Teachers College with her degree in education, she taught elementary school in Newton, IA and at Garfield School in Davenport. On August 21, 1954 she married George W. Steckel in Davenport. He preceded her in death in November,1998.
She enjoyed sewing and was an avid reader.
Surviving members of the family include – 2 Daughters: Carol Steckel of Madison, WI and Annette Biederman of Minneapolis, MN; and 2 Grandchildren: Emily Guyot (Neil) and Eric Biederman (Kate).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Courageous of Iowa.
Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 22, 2019