Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Lois E. Lang


1943 - 2019
Lois E. Lang Obituary

Lois E. Lang

July 29, 1943-August 19, 2019

DAVENPORT-Lois E. Lang, 76, of South English, Iowa, died Monday, August 19, 2019 at Manor Care, Utica Ridge, Davenport. Keeping with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to the River Valley Dialysis Center where Lois received dialysis weekly.

Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lois was born on July 29, 1943 in Washington County, Iowa, a daughter of Marion and Gladys Opal (Longwell) Miller. She had primarily worked in retail during her lifetime, most recently at the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in Williamsburg.

Lois was a true spitfire, with a dynamic and feisty personality. She enjoyed gardening, tending to her plants and flowers. Lois also had a great love of animals, taking in many stray pets throughout her lifetime. She was very caring and a mother and grandmother to more than just her own. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her sons: Mitchell Lang, Santa Cruz, California, Michael Lang, Davenport, Morgan Lang, Orlando, Florida, and G. Shawn Lang, Davenport; grandchildren: Brandon Ruiz, Markus Ruiz, Bryan Ruiz, Marissa Lang, and Haley Lebeda, numerous great-grandchildren, and a brother, M. Russell (Judy) Miller, Kinsley, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The Lang family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Trinity Hospice, ManorCare Utica Ridge, and St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids for all the loving and compassionate care shown to Lois.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Lois's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 25, 2019
