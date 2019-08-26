|
Harold "Bones" LaMar
August 11, 1952-August 23, 2019
BLUE GRASS-Harold "Bones" LaMar, 67, or Blue Grass, Iowa passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held two hours prior to service. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Harold was born a son of James and Daisy (Biggs) LaMar on August 11, 1952 in Pekin, Illinois. He was united in marriage to Pat Harland on February 17, 1979 in Buffalo, Iowa. He spent his entire working career as a mechanic in tire shops.
He loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed playing Bingo and taking care of his lawn.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 40 years, Pat LaMar; children: Betty (Dustin Waller) Byers, Steve (Michelle) Cox, Jimmy LaMar, Penny LaMar, Becky LaMar, and Randy Sumpter; Sister, Peggy Wiseman; brothers, James and William (Deb) LaMar; along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter, Buffy Moss.
The family would like to thank Nancy, Kim and the Harland brothers for their loving care and support.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 26, 2019