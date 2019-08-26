Home

Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA 52772
563-886-6336
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Doris Nelle "Dorie" Heisch

Doris Nelle "Dorie" Heisch Obituary

Doris Nelle 'Dorie' Heisch

August 24, 2019

LOWDEN-Doris Nelle 'Dorie' Heisch, 75, of Lowden, entered eternity on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 4:50 pm surrounded by her family in the comfort of her own home. Funeral services for Doris will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:30 am, Fry Funeral Home, Tipton. Burial will follow in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery. Visitation for Dorie will be Tuesday, August 27th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Fry Funeral Home. A memorial fund has been established in her memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 26, 2019
