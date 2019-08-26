|
Doris Nelle 'Dorie' Heisch
August 24, 2019
LOWDEN-Doris Nelle 'Dorie' Heisch, 75, of Lowden, entered eternity on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 4:50 pm surrounded by her family in the comfort of her own home. Funeral services for Doris will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:30 am, Fry Funeral Home, Tipton. Burial will follow in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery. Visitation for Dorie will be Tuesday, August 27th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Fry Funeral Home. A memorial fund has been established in her memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 26, 2019