|
June F. Engstrom
March 10, 1924-August 25, 2019
MOLINE-June F. Engstrom, 95, of Moline, IL, passed away Sunday, August 25, peacefully at her home.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 29th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline. Services will be held Friday, August 30th, at 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 2201 – 7th Avenue, Moline, with burial in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Engstrom was born March 10, 1924, the daughter of Henry R. and Caddie Bird Freitag. She married Donald E. Engstrom October 23, 1948 in Rock Island. Her early years were spent in Colorado. She was graduated from Rock Island High School and Augustana College, where she sang in the Augustana Choir for four years and was a member of Kappa Epsilon Sorority. She worked as a statistician for the former Bear Manufacturing Company, and filled various positions at Mutual Wheel Company, Moline, retiring as Vice President in 1989. She also was a substitute teacher in Moline for several years.
She was president of the former Junior Service League, served on the Promotion Committee and on the Board of the Tri-City Symphony, was Booking Chairman for the Moline Boys Choir, and was Heritage Chairman for the Moline Bicentennial Commission. She was a P.T.A. volunteer in Moline, President of the P.T.A. at Grant, Coolidge, and Moline High School, President of the Moline P.T.A. Council, and District 35 Director, serving on the Illinois State P.T.A. Board. She was a member of the First Congregational Church in Moline, and sang in the church choir. Her hobbies were needlework and oil painting. She and Don enjoyed their Florida home where they entertained family and friends.
She is survived by her three sons and spouses, David D. (Staci), Richard F. (Barbara), and Robert T. (Pamela); six grandchildren, Monica (Joe), Daniel (Michelle), Maude, Emma, Lani, and Britta; three step-grandchildren, Brittani, Haley, and Logan; three great-grandchildren, Bobby, Hudson, and Alivia; two step-great-grandchildren, Hank and Rhett; and nephew, Burl C. Freitag.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her father, Henry R. Freitag; step-mother, Lucile Freitag; step-father, Frank Green; mother, Caddie Green; brother, Robert E. Freitag; and sister-in-law, Carlene Freitag.
Memorials may be made to the church, Two Rivers Y.M.C.A., and Arrowhead Ranch.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.