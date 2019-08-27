Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Callender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles R. Callender


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles R. Callender Obituary

Charles R. Callender

December 13, 1945-August 26, 2019

RIVERDALE-Charles R. Callender, 73, of Riverdale, Iowa, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the or to the .

Charles was born on December 13, 1945 in Ardmore, Oklahoma, the son of Edward and Juanita (Buck) Callender. On May 14, 1965, he married Jovetta "Jo" Smith in Ardmore. Prior to his retirement in 2007, Charles worked for Alcoa for over 20 years and was a member of United Steelworkers Local 105. In his earlier years, he enjoyed golfing and fishing.

Those left to honor Charles' memory are his wife, Jo Callender of Riverdale; son, Charlie Callender of Riverdale; granddaughter, Samantha (Bradly) Skiles of Davenport; great-granddaughters, Isabella and Liliana Skiles; sister, Frances Hodges of Oklahoma; brother-in-law, Douglas Jerome Smith of Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Hollis Callender; uncles, Marvin (Liz) Callender, Frank Callender; mother-in-law, Maye Waddington; father-in-law, G.A. "Doc" Smith; and his beloved Weimaraner, Elkee.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Genesis Hospice, and to nurses, Betsy and Chris, for their exceptional care and compassion.

Online condolences may be shared with Charles' family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now