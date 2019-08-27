|
Charles R. Callender
December 13, 1945-August 26, 2019
RIVERDALE-Charles R. Callender, 73, of Riverdale, Iowa, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the or to the .
Charles was born on December 13, 1945 in Ardmore, Oklahoma, the son of Edward and Juanita (Buck) Callender. On May 14, 1965, he married Jovetta "Jo" Smith in Ardmore. Prior to his retirement in 2007, Charles worked for Alcoa for over 20 years and was a member of United Steelworkers Local 105. In his earlier years, he enjoyed golfing and fishing.
Those left to honor Charles' memory are his wife, Jo Callender of Riverdale; son, Charlie Callender of Riverdale; granddaughter, Samantha (Bradly) Skiles of Davenport; great-granddaughters, Isabella and Liliana Skiles; sister, Frances Hodges of Oklahoma; brother-in-law, Douglas Jerome Smith of Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Hollis Callender; uncles, Marvin (Liz) Callender, Frank Callender; mother-in-law, Maye Waddington; father-in-law, G.A. "Doc" Smith; and his beloved Weimaraner, Elkee.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Genesis Hospice, and to nurses, Betsy and Chris, for their exceptional care and compassion.
