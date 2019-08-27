Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
563-322-4438
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sibal Deters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sibal Jo Deters


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sibal Jo Deters Obituary

Sibal Jo Deters

September 16, 1945-August 24, 2019

DAVENPORT-Sibal Jo Deters, 73, formerly of Davenport, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Iowa City.

A memorial gathering will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport.

Sibal was born September 16, 1945 in Davenport, the daughter of Basil and Ruth (Burton) Hamilton. Sibal worked for Geifman's Grocery in Davenport.

Survivors include her children, Scott Deters of the Philippines, and Kyle (Heather) Deters of Davenport; grandchildren, Natasha Prude, Alana Harvey Deters, and Brique Deters; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Barbara Hendricksen of Davenport, and Mary Rodgers of Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sibal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now