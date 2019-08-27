|
Donald "Jim" Kruse
May 1, 1924-August 26, 2019
BETTENDORF-Donald "Jim" Kruse, age 95, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Genesis Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa. Cremation Rites have been accorded. A memorial graveside with military rites will take place at a later date in Durant Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Genesis Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, D.A.V., or the in Jim's memory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com
Jim was born on May 1, 1924, the son of Bernhardt and Martha (Lange) Kruse in Durant, Iowa. He attended Durant High School and graduated with the Class of 1942. After graduation, Jim proudly enlisted in the United States Army Air Corp. During his enlistment, Jim was stationed in the Philippines and served his country during World War II. Jim married the love of his life, Betty M. Sohsen on June 1, 1946 in Davenport. Betty died on February 28, 2014.
Jim worked at the Rock Island Arsenal for thirty years, before retiring in 1982. Betty and Jim enjoyed dancing, music, playing golf and taking vacations. He also enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye fan. Most of all, Jim cherished spending time with his family and friends.
Jim is survived and lovingly remembered by his two daughters, Sandy (Merle) Christians of Davenport and Brenda (Gary) Stoefen of Scottsdale, Arizona; one son, Scott (Jody) Kruse of Davenport; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; and one brother, Lane.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 27, 2019