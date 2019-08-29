Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
417 Main Street
Davenport, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
417 Main Street
Davenport, IA
Elsie B. Stetter


1926 - 2019
Elsie B. Stetter Obituary

Elsie B. Stetter

March 10, 1926-August 28, 2019

BLUE GRASS-Funeral Services and Mass of Christian Burial for Elsie B. Stetter, 93, a resident of Blue Grass, formerly of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 417 Main Street, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends one hour prior to mass on Saturday. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements. Elsie passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her home in Blue Grass surrounded by her family.

Elsie Boos was born March 10, 1926 in New York, New York, a daughter of Anton and Elsa (Glasbrenner) Boos. She married her childhood sweetheart, Alfred J. Stetter, August 15, 1948 in the Bronx, New York. Alfred preceded her in death March 1, 1998. They almost celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Elsie was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, and volunteered at the McAnthony Window for 15 years. She enjoyed gardening and her volunteer work. Elsie loved spending time with her family; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her great joy. They will always cherish her chocolate chip cookies.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church for the McAnthony Window.

Those left to honor Elsie's memory include her children: Connie (Steve) Hartz and Joan (Steve) Petersen, all of Blue Grass, and Bill (Eileen) Stetter, Norfolk, Massachusetts; grandchildren: Laura (Troy) Welvaert, Ellen (Bill) Fascher, Trent Petersen, Eric Petersen, Patrick Stetter, Tara Stetter, Caitlin (Dan) Lovria, and Matthew Stetter; and great-grandchildren: Avery, Owen, and Ryder Welvaert, and Madalyn Fascher. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Alfred. May they rest in peace.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 29, 2019
