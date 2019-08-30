|
|
Imogene C Ashby
September 25, 1933-August 23, 2019
DAVENPORT-Imogene C Ashby 85, of Davenport, IA passed away peacefully in her home Aug. 23, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born to Elijah and Dulcie Wilson Sept. 25, 1933 in Blytheville, AK. Imogene lovingly raised 8 children who honored her with 19 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren. Imogene retired after 30 years from Brammer Mfg. She enjoyed gardening and cooking, her animal companion Jakey, and helping her beloved neighbors. Her heart was always open and her kitchen never closed. She was the best Granny and Mema a family could have. She leaves us rich in love and memories. She is preceded in death by her daughter Pamela Holmes, a grandson Joshua Mayo, and granddaughter, Lila Stalder.
(A dedication will be held at Memorial park cemetery Aug 30th at 10am)
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 30, 2019