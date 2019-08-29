|
Ty A. Arp
February 11, 1977-August 27, 2019
WALCOTT-Ty A. Arp, 42, of Walcott, IA, peacefully passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City surrounded by his family.
Ty was born in Davenport, IA on February 11, 1977 to Loren and Hollie Sinkler Arp. He graduated from Durant High School in 1995 and from Scott Community College in 1998.
Ty married Michelle Walshire on September 14, 2002 in Davenport. Their marriage was blessed with three wonderful children: Ashlyn, Dylan and Nolan.
Ty was a union journeyman electrician. He farmed in Scott County on his family's century farm. He was the Fire Chief of the Maysville Volunteer Fire Department and the current president of the Scott County Fire Chiefs Association.
He was a member of the Walcott Community Club, Walcott Day Committee and a founding member of the Association for Glycogen Storage Disease.
Farming was his greatest passion. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and enjoyed going to auctions with his cousin and best friend, Chad Arp. He was always working on a project and planning his next big thing. He built numerous miniature farms for his boys. He recently celebrated his 20th anniversary with the Maysville Fire Department and was especially proud when his daughter, Ashlyn, became an explorer.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 1:00 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport.
Interment will be at the Maysville Cemetery.
Ty is survived by his wife Michelle of Walcott and their children: Ashlyn, Dylan and Nolan, his mother Hollie (Tony) Swain of Davenport, sisters: Krista (Mike) Scaia of Jacksonville, FL and Amy (Greg) Hageman of Bettendorf, half-brother Michael (Jodi) Arp of McCausland and half-sister Abbi (Rory) Madden of Bettendorf. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Sandra (Steven) Weber of Mechanicsville, father-in-law Jeffrey Walshire of Cedar Rapids, brother-in-law Jeremy Walshire (Robin Hoffman) of Cedar Rapids and sister-in-law Jasmarina (Ben) McDaniel of Los Angeles.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
Memorial contributions may be made to his children's educational fund.
