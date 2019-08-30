Home

Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Jeannie Lee Sung


1952 - 2019
Jeannie Lee Sung Obituary

Jeannie Lee Sung

August 27, 2019

DAVENPORT-Jeannie Lee Sung, 67, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospital with her loving family by her side. Private family services will be held at a later date.

Jeannie was born in 1952 to Shih Yang and Jian Sai Yu Lee in Taiwan. Jeannie met Jack Sung while at University in Taiwan in 1972, they later came to the United States where Jeannie earned her Master's degree in computer science at Northern Illinois University. Jeannie and Jack were married on June 10, 1984 at the First Presbyterian Church in Davenport, Iowa. Together they owned Yen Ching Restaurant before retiring in 2006.

Jeannie is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jack, their daughter Jessica, sister Tracy Lee, brother Hsun Chou Lee, brother in law Steve Sung, sister in law Pamela Sung, and beloved dog Charlie. She was preceded in death by her parents and her older brother.

Online condolences may be made to Jeannie's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 30, 2019
