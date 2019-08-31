|
Janet I. Jack
April 15, 1926-August 29, 2019
ROCK ISLAND-Janet I Jack, 93, of Rock Island, formerly of Edgington, passed away Thursday August 29, 2019 at Friendship Manor, Rock Island.
Services will be 11am Monday at Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Edgington. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 5:00pm Sunday at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Burial will be in Edgington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be left to YouthHope, Presbyterian Frontier Fellowship or the church.
Janet was born on April 15, 1926 in Rock Island, the daughter of Lon and Mabel (Harris) McQuady.
She married Robert Wilson in 1946. She later married Harris Jack in 1971.
Janet was a graduate of Reynolds High School. She retired from Brandt Construction as the bookkeeper and office manager.
She was a lifelong member of Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and elder. She was active with YouthHope, church food pantry and the Women's Association. Janet will be remembered as a loving woman, who was active in the community and always willing to assist a family in need. She loved traveling the world and also enjoyed gardening, genealogy and quilting.
She is survived by her son, Keith (Debbie) Wilson, Taylor Ridge; step children, Carol Harrison, Bettendorf, Richard (Marlo) Jack, Ely, IA, Rev. Duane Jack, Silvis; grandchildren, Wendy (James) Bond, Brent (Christina) Wilson, Kimberly Malbrough, Joseph (Ana) Jack, Julie Jack, Jay (Mary) Jack, Mike (Laura) Harrison, Kathleen (Craig) Byram, Thomas (Andrea) Harrison, Lori (Greg) Oertel; eighteen great grandchildren.
Preceded by her husband; son, David Wilson; brothers, Richard and Keith McQuady; step son in law, Richard Harrison and grandson in law, Mark Malbrough.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Friendship Manor and Hospice Compassus for the excellent care Janet received.