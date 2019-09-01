Home

Michael A. Sherrill


1972 - 2019
Michael A. Sherrill Obituary

Michael A. Sherrill

May 9, 1972-August 26, 2019

WALCOTT-Michael A. Sherrill, 47, of Walcott, Iowa, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 in Sherrill, Iowa.

Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and there will be no services. Memorials may be made to the family.

Mike was born May 9, 1972 in Phoenix, Arizona, the son of Ronald E. & Alice I. (Schwarz) Sherrill.

He was a CNC machinist most recently employed with Carter Pump. Mike loved playing his guitars and listening to music. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR with his dad and the company of his dog, Sampson.

Those left to honor his memory include his mother, Alice Sherrill of Davenport; his sister, Shawna Sherrill of Davenport; his brother, Daniel (Nicole) Sherrill of Livermore, Iowa; his significant other, Erica Spencer of Walcott; and his nephews and niece, Tyler, Ethan, Cole, Charlie, Connar and Arianna.

He was preceded in death by his father; and his grandparents.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Mike's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 1, 2019
