Thomas W. "Tom" Hartog
November 19, 1942-August 30, 2019
DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas W. "Tom" Hartog, 76, a resident of Davenport, will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1923 Fillmore Street, Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. The family will greet friends Tuesday from 9:30-10:30am at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. Thomas passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, surrounded by his family.
Thomas Waldo "Tom" Hartog was born November 19, 1942 in Davenport, a son of Waldo and Edna (Moeller) Hartog. He served his country from 1961 until 1965 in the Air Force. Tom married Lois Raap July 21, 1989. They have celebrated 30 years of marriage.
Tom worked as a machinist at Caterpillar for over 35 years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting at the family cabin and playing cards. He was a member of the Sheriff's Posse and was the Secretary of the UAW Local 215 for many years. Tom was a member of the Blue Grass American Legion and he loved to watch westerns. He was an avid reader, especially of Louis L'Amour novels and he was a good cook.
Memorials may be made to the program, King's Harvest Pet Rescue or Holy Family Catholic Church.
Those left to honor Tom's memory include his loving wife, Lois, Davenport; step-children: Deanna (Stewart) Carroll, Dallas, Texas and John Oberhaus, Calamus; grandchildren, Benjamin Carroll and Abigail Carroll; siblings: Mary Carstens, Davenport, Terry (Bonnie) Hartog, Milan, Illinois, Donna (Steve) Gardner and William (Amy) Hartog, all of Davenport; cat, Blackie sisters-in-law, Ruth Raap and Emma (Keith) Mason, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, James, brother-in-law, Keith Carstens and nephews, Brian and Tim Carstens.
Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.