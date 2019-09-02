Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Home
111 N Main St
Wheatland, IA 52777
(563) 374-1523
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
Wheatland, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
Wheatland, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. Patterson


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David J. Patterson Obituary

David J. Patterson

April 28, 1960-August 31, 2019

WHEATLAND-David J. Patterson, age 59, passed away on Saturday August 31, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Il. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Wheatland on Thursday September 5, 2019 with Pastor Tessa Cavey officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday September 4 from 4-7 p.m.

David was born April 28, 1960 at Clinton, Iowa to Jerome and Kathleen (Van Kirk) Patterson. He was united in marriage to Lisa Johnston on September 6, 1986 at Urbandale, Iowa.

Survivors include his wife Lisa; sons Sean (friend Maddy Good) of Clinton and Seth of Bernard, Iowa; granddaughter Skye Parker Patterson; sisters Susan (Richard) Gilliam of Prescott, AZ and Ann Mulvihill of Eldridge, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Joe Mulvihill.

David started his career as a carpenter framing houses and doing remodeling before opening a business in Davenport with his wife Lisa. He was currently a realtor for Ruhl and Ruhl Realty out of DeWitt. David was a former golf coach for Calamus-Wheatland and his passions were his family, golf and Cardinals baseball. He was a diehard Hawkeye fan and his sarcastic sense of humor will dearly be missed.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting David's family. Memories and online condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now