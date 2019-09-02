|
|
Zachery Zane Voss
August 7, 1997-August 27, 2019
DAVENPORT-Zachery Zane Voss, 22, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on August 27, 2019. A short celebration of life ceremony will be held on Wednesday, September 4th at 2pm in The Runge Mortuary chapel. Visitation will immediately follow the celebration until 7pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to the s Project in Zachery's name. Online tributes may be expressed at www.therungemortuary.com.
Zachery was born on August 7, 1997 in Davenport Iowa to Guy and Kitty Voss. He was a 2016 graduate of Iowa City West High School. After graduation Zachery joined the Marine Corp where he was a Lance Corporal before being honorably discharged in 2019. He enjoyed camping, bonfires, woodworking and hiking. He was also an avid gamer and an amateur magician. Zachery had a big heart and loved everyone.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Guy and Kitty; sister, Tyler Voss; brother, Jayce Voss; grandmother, Judy Nellis and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Gary Nellis.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 2, 2019