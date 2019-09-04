Home

Barbara Ann Christensen


1941 - 2019
Barbara Ann Christensen Obituary

Barbara Ann Christensen

November 22, 1941-August 26, 2019

MESA, AZ-Barbara Ann Christensen, our beautiful and beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on August 26, 2019, at the age of 77 in Mesa, Arizona. Barbara was born November 22, 1941 to Clarence and Icle (Starr) Wright in Davenport, Iowa. She married Jimmy Christensen on June 19, 1960 in Davenport, Iowa.

Barbara graduated from Davenport High School in 1959. She followed her passion to becoming a nurse and graduated from Marycrest College as a registered nurse and worked at Genesis West Hospital for 23 years. Upon retiring, Jim and Barb moved to Mesa, Arizona in 1995.

Barb was dedicated to her family and faith. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her friends playing cards and games, and telling stories. She especially loved telling stories to her grandkids. She was an avid dog and animal lover, and loved spending time with her precious dog Desi.

Those left to honor her memory are her husband Jimmy, two sons, Brad and wife Terry of LeClaire, Iowa, and Scott and wife Sue of Chandler, Arizona, along with four granddaughters (Amy, Brittany, Tara, Samantha) and four great grandchildren (Herchel, Shala, Jurzie, Skylin). She is also survived by her brother Don and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Lois and Betty, and two brothers, Bob and Richard.

A Celebration of Life was held on August 29, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona. Inurnment will take place at a later time in Durant, Iowa. Contributions in her name can be made to the Arizona Animal Welfare League at https://aawl.org.

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 4, 2019
